Police Swarm NRZ Train After Corpse Found Thrown Onto Railyway

Bulawayo – 26 May 2025

A chilling crime scene has shaken residents of Bulawayo after a dismembered body of a young man was discovered beneath the Luveve Road flyover early yesterday morning. The victim, believed to be in his early 20s, was found on the railway tracks in a condition too brutal for an ordinary train accident—prompting suspicions of a staged murder.

In a now-viral image from the scene, several police officers can be seen crowding at the front of a stationary National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) goods train, methodically taking notes and collecting observations. The grim task of piecing together what happened has begun, with investigators working under the looming shadow of the yellow and blue locomotive, its engine still humming amid tall, dry grass.

Residents who had rushed to the scene were left in shock. Limbs were scattered across the tracks, painting a horrific picture that contradicted early assumptions of a suicide or train accident. NRZ spokesperson Mr Andrew Kunambura ruled out a train collision, saying:

“Our crew saw the body from afar and managed to stop the train in time. They discovered the man was already dead before we even reached him.”

Bulawayo Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed that police have launched a full investigation into the suspected murder.

The deceased’s identity remains unknown, and his body has been taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for post-mortem examination.

This gruesome discovery follows a similar near-tragedy in October last year, when a 62-year-old homeless man narrowly escaped death on the same railway stretch.

Police are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in tracing the victim’s identity or those responsible for what now appears to be a carefully disguised killing.

