Tagwirei Bribes Junta

By James Gwati-Kudakwashe Tagwirei, the controversial oil tycoon, presidential ally, and alleged architect of grand-scale corruption in Zimbabwe, is now accused of deepening his ties with the military as part of a calculated power play to position himself for political office.

Last week, Tagwirei orchestrated a high-profile event in Masvingo under the guise of a youth empowerment and land tenure programme. But behind the scenes, the gathering served as a soft launch for his political ambitions, an ambition reportedly enjoying the quiet endorsement of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, much to the chagrin of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In a telling development, the wife of Presidential Guard Commander Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, Nyasha Mhonda, was a key figure in organising the event. Sources said she handled critical logistical arrangements and managed the guest list. Nyasha Mhonda was visibly present at the function, wearing a beret emblazoned with “ED”, Mnangagwa’s initials, cementing suspicions that the President is backing Tagwirei’s quiet power grab.

Further controversy surrounds claims by outspoken war veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, who recently alleged that Tagwirei is paying Brigadier General Mhonda a staggering US$25,000 per month for “protection.” The allegation suggests that Zimbabwe’s security apparatus is now on the payroll of an unelected businessman who is using state machinery to entrench his political interests.

The event, held under the banner of the Land Tenure Implementation Leadership Success Series Programme, was attended by senior government and ZANU PF officials, including Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira, ZANU PF provincial chairperson Rabison Mavhenyengwa and his deputy, Trust Mugabe, as well as one of the Prisons and Correctional Services bosses, Stanley Kondongwe.

The initiative—led by Tagwirei’s newly formed Land Tenure Implementation Committee—is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, headed by youthful Minister Tatenda Mavetera. Framed as a national programme to “empower youth through land,” the scheme has drawn sharp criticism from war veterans, who view it as a potential reversal of the chaotic land reform programme of the 2000s.

Tagwirei: The Face of Elite Corruption

Tagwirei has long been the poster child of state-capture in Zimbabwe. He rose to prominence through Sakunda Holdings, a company that was awarded multi-billion-dollar fuel importation deals and command agriculture contracts without public tender. Under the Mnangagwa administration, Tagwirei has enjoyed unchecked access to state contracts, allegedly inflating prices and receiving preferential treatment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

His business empire spans fuel, mining, banking, and agriculture—often linked to controversial asset transfers involving the state. A 2021 United States Treasury report sanctioned Tagwirei for corruption, accusing him of using his close ties to the government to gain “exclusive access to hard currency” and corruptly acquire state assets.

Despite mounting evidence of his influence-peddling, Tagwirei remains untouchable in Zimbabwe, protected by his financial contributions to ZANU PF campaigns and now, it appears, by direct military backing.

Succession Battle Looms

Tagwirei’s growing involvement in party politics, including reported efforts to secure a seat on the ZANU PF Central Committee in Masvingo and Harare provinces, has added fuel to speculation that he is being groomed as a successor to Mnangagwa. His land tenure events are now viewed as campaign-style rallies designed to build a grassroots base and curry favour with traditional leaders and war veterans.

Political observers say his meteoric rise could trigger internal divisions within ZANU PF, particularly from the military faction aligned to Chiwenga, who sees himself as the rightful heir to Mnangagwa.

Yet by bribing generals and co-opting the military elite, Tagwirei is playing a dangerous game—one that could deepen Zimbabwe’s political instability and entrench oligarchic rule under the veneer of populist empowerment rhetoric.

