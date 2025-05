Tagwirei Confirms “Tense” Meeting At Mnangagwa Farm

Zanu PF businessman Kuda Tagwirei confirmed on Sunday a meeting was held at Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Precabe farm.

Zanu PF sources say Mnangagwa is keen to cut his deputy Constantino Chiwenga’s tail

https://twitter.com/ZimEye/status/1926615195515867370?t=jykOz6ULKmm3AHq1HF8BDA&s=19

