Top Yesteryear Judge Dies

Spread the love

London- The country’s first female High Court judge, Justice Mavis Dorothy Gibson (née Gumede), has died.

She died on Wednesday in London, United Kingdom, at the age of 85, after a battle with cancer.

In a statement, Chief Justice Luke Malaba expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the judiciary, paying tribute to her trailblazing contributions to the legal profession and the nation. He said:

The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Honourable Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express their deepest condolences to the Gibson family on the passing of Zimbabwe’s first black female High Court Judge, Honourable Justice Mavis Dorothy Gibson (née Gumede), in London, England, on 21 May 2025.

Justice Gibson was appointed as a Judge of the Administrative Court on March 1, 1984, and was elevated to the High Court bench just a few months later, on May 15, 1984.

For the next 12 years, she presided over cases with a strong commitment to fairness and the rule of law, earning widespread respect for her legal acumen, integrity, and professionalism.

Her tenure was distinguished by a clear, analytical approach to the law and a firm belief in its potential to promote justice and societal well-being.

In 1996, she extended her judicial service beyond Zimbabwe by joining the Namibian judiciary, where she continued to serve with dedication until her retirement in 2001.

Justice Gibson’s steadfast commitment to equity and justice had a lasting impact in both Zimbabwe and Namibia, where she inspired many within the legal profession.

Following her retirement, she settled in England, where she lived quietly until her passing.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...