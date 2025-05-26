Yesteryear Musician Stranded

By Showbiz Reporter- Veteran musician and mentor to some of Zimbabwe’s music legends, Shepherd Chinyani, has fallen on hard times. The Vhuka Boys frontman, once a pillar of the local music scene, is now broke, battling illness, and living in rural Seke after selling his Harare home.

In a recent interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Chinyani, 66, expressed heartbreak over what he describes as abandonment by some of the very artists he helped nurture in the early days of their careers.

“I feel betrayed,” he said, sounding disheartened. “Some of the musicians I mentored have forgotten about me.”

Chinyani, who spent 65 years as an urban resident, recently relocated to Seke, calling it his new home. He previously lived in Dzivaresekwa, Harare, where he not only built his music career but also provided for some of Zimbabwe’s greatest artists—the late John Chibadura and Tinei Chikupo, as well as living legends Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria and Alick Macheso.

“I supported some of these artists even though they were older than me,” he said. “But misfortune struck.”

Chinyani sold his Dzivaresekwa house in 2022 for US$18,000, citing the rising cost of living and mounting medical expenses.

“I moved to Seke near Besa Primary School with my two wives,” he said. “City life had become unbearable, and I needed to pay medical bills and secure shelter for my family.”

However, life in the communal lands has not brought the relief he hoped for. With no steady source of income, Chinyani said he and his family now survive “by God’s grace.”

“Right now, I’m confined because of an infection in my leg, and my wife is battling breast cancer,” he said. “It’s a grim situation. We live from hand to mouth, unlike in Dzivaresekwa where I used to make a little money repairing damaged speakers and guitars.”

His home in Seke is also far from complete.

“I have a place to stay, but one side of the house needs roofing and the floors aren’t finished. Unfortunately, I just don’t have the money.”

Despite his circumstances, Chinyani—who turns 67 on June 14—remains eager to return to what he knows best: music and mentoring.

“Music has been my life since childhood. I have a passion for teaching young people, and I see a lot of talent in this area. But I have no equipment,” he said. “I sold most of my sound system to feed my family. All I have left is my guitar.”

Chinyani reflects on his decision with mixed feelings.

“Sometimes I regret selling the house. But I had no choice—it was about saving lives. I have 12 children and 29 grandchildren. I also dreamed of building a bigger home where we could all live together. At the time, this seemed like the only option.”

