Zim Now A Crime Scene, Nelson Chamisa Rejects Mandatory Payment Of ZBC Licences

By Tinashe Sambiri

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has strongly condemned the government’s move to compel motorists to pay ZBC radio licences before they can renew their ZINARA vehicle licences and insurance.

In a statement released on Monday, Chamisa described the policy, recently signed into law under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration, as oppressive and disconnected from the struggles of ordinary citizens.

“A NEW LAW requiring motorists to buy radio licence before renewing their vehicle licences that has been signed into law is too draconian, anti-citizens and outrightly heartless,” said Chamisa.

He criticized the increasing financial burden placed on motorists, questioning the logic behind multiple compulsory fees.

“So a person who owns a car pays Zinara, ZBC, Insurance and toll gate, how are people supposed to survive? When shall all this end? Citizens are being pauperized left, right and centre, why does the citizenry of this country deserve so uncaring & heartless a leadership?” he said.

Chamisa also challenged the relevance of the ZBC licence fee, arguing that citizens should not be forced to fund what he called partisan content.

“What are people supposed to do with all this cruel taxation? Why must I pay for a service I don’t use? Why should I pay for partisan propaganda, where I am attacked in person and demonized from dawn to dusk?” he asked.

He further questioned the role of Parliament in safeguarding citizens’ rights and labelled the situation in Zimbabwe as a “crime scene.”

“Do we have a parliament in Zimbabwe? Which other country does this to her citizens? Is this not naked provocation? Is Zimbabwe not a crime scene?” Chamisa said.

The statement comes amid growing public outcry over the increasing cost of living and what many see as excessive taxation measures.

