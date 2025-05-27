Chaos at Celebrations: Car Rams Into Liverpool FC Victory Parade Crowd, 65 Injured, Man Arrested

By A Correspondent

A joyous occasion in Liverpool quickly turned into a scene of chaos and horror as a car ploughed into a crowd of celebrating football fans during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade. The incident, which occurred around 6pm on Monday, has left 65 people injured—11 of whom remain hospitalized—prompting a major police investigation and widespread public concern.

Merseyside Police confirmed the arrest of a 53-year-old man from West Derby on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and drug-driving. He remains in custody and is being questioned by detectives. The suspect is believed to have tailgated an ambulance onto Water Street after security barriers were momentarily lifted to allow emergency responders through to aid a man suffering a suspected heart attack.

The temporary removal of the “robust” traffic controls in place for the parade has raised serious questions, with Liverpool Mayor Steve Rotheram calling for an urgent review of how the vehicle was able to access a restricted area teeming with fans.

Eyewitness accounts depict a terrifying moment. Fan Alex Todd, who was near the crash site, described the chaos as people surged into nearby businesses for safety. “My little sister burst into tears—she had been only a few metres from the car,” he said.

Four children were among those injured. The government’s Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) has opened access for victims to apply for support under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme 2012.

Police have launched a comprehensive investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with numerous witnesses and emergency responders. Detective Chief Superintendent Karen Jaundrill said, “We are trying to get a full picture of exactly what happened.”

The swift response of Merseyside Police and the North Western Ambulance Service has been widely praised. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Simms commended emergency workers for running toward the danger to assist the injured. “Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly prevented a more tragic outcome,” she said.

The incident is not being treated as terrorism. However, it has prompted a “complete step change” in how police share information with the public, according to experts, drawing comparisons to previous criticisms around communication following other major incidents in the region.

As investigations continue, the community of Liverpool—and the broader football world—remain united in shock and support. Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard expressed his sentiments, saying he was “shocked, sickened and saddened” by what transpired.

With the city still reeling, the focus now turns to accountability, recovery, and ensuring such a tragedy does not happen again during public celebrations.

