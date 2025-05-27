Churchill Boys High Dormitories Burnt Down

By A Correspondent- A devastating fire gutted three dormitories housing Form 1 and 2 pupils at Churchill Boys High School on Monday afternoon, reducing them to ashes and leaving students counting heavy losses.

The blaze, which reportedly started around 3 pm, destroyed students’ personal belongings, including trunks, school uniforms, beds, and blankets. No injuries were reported.

Churchill Boys High School headmaster, Mr Aquanose Mavhunga, confirmed the incident and said the fire brigade responded swiftly after being alerted.

“Three dormitories were burnt to ashes. Yes, we informed the Fire Brigade, and they managed to extinguish the fire after 30 minutes,” Mavhunga said. “We are still working on assessing the value of the property that was destroyed.”

Preliminary indications suggest the fire may have been triggered by a gas leak or an electrical fault, though investigations are still underway.

Churchill Boys High, one of Harare’s oldest and most prestigious government-run boys’ schools, was established in 1950 and is known for its academic excellence, sports heritage, and disciplined environment. It has produced many prominent alumni in various fields, including politics, business, and sports.

The school authorities said efforts are already underway to provide emergency support to the affected students, including alternative accommodation and replacement of essential items.

More details are expected to emerge as investigations continue.

