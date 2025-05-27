Compare, Click And Buy Property

Real estate scams continue to affect buyers worldwide, often resulting in significant financial losses and emotional distress. The following are five notable cases of individuals who were duped while attempting to purchase property:

1.

Pat and Marisa Lawlor – Los Angeles, USA

In 2022, first-time homebuyers Pat and Marisa Lawlor fell victim to a wire fraud scam. Believing they were communicating with their escrow officer, they wired $167,000 as a down payment for their new home. The email they received was a sophisticated spoof, and the funds were diverted to criminals. Despite immediate efforts, the money was never recovered.

2.

Julian Petroulas – Bali, Indonesia

Australian entrepreneur Julian Petroulas lost $6.2 million in a Bali land deal gone wrong. He purchased a 1.1-hectare plot in Canggu, only to discover that, under Indonesian law, foreigners cannot own land outright. The deal was further complicated by unpaid dues and alleged corruption involving local officials. Petroulas’s visa was revoked, and he faced legal challenges in reclaiming his investment.

3.

Michael and Maurina Joseph – Queens, New York, USA

The Josephs were deceived into paying a $15,000 down payment for a house that was never for sale. A fraudulent realtor claimed the property was in foreclosure and required a quick sale. After the payment, the realtor disappeared, and the couple discovered the truth. Legal action eventually led to a partial recovery of their funds.

4.

Will Clinton and Jessica Greentree – Sydney, Australia

This couple lost $48,000 after receiving a fake email that appeared to be from their solicitor, instructing them to transfer their house deposit. The email was a sophisticated phishing attempt, and the funds were sent to a scammer’s account. Their bank offered only a minimal goodwill gesture, and the couple had to adjust their home-buying plans significantly.

5.

DaNita Batiste – Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

DaNita Batiste inherited property from her mother, only to find it had been fraudulently sold using a forged ID and notary stamp. The $45,000 sale was traced to an international crime ring. Although the transaction was eventually reversed, Batiste continues to fight to have the property’s title restored in her name.

These cases underscore the importance of due diligence when purchasing property. To protect yourself:

Verify the legitimacy of agents and properties through official channels.

Avoid wiring funds without confirming instructions through trusted, direct communication.

Consult with legal professionals familiar with local real estate laws.

Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true or involve high-pressure tactics.

Staying informed and vigilant can help prevent falling victim to similar scams.

Compare, Click, Buy: Propertyend.com Lets You Find Africa’s Most Affordable Properties at a Glance.

Discover where your dollar goes furthest across Africa’s booming real estate markets—with one trusted platform.



properties on the market

When it comes to buying property in Africa, knowing where to invest—and how much it should cost, can make or break your decision. Enter Propertyend.com, the first-of-its-kind platform that doesn’t just list properties. It compares them.

Whether you’re looking to buy a plot in Zambia, a two-bedroom house in Kenya, or an off-plan apartment in Ghana, Propertyend.com gives you the power to compare property prices across multiple African countries, all in one place. It’s like having a price-check tool for the continent’s real estate market, accessible 24/7, from anywhere in the world.

Stop Guessing. Start Comparing.

With most property sites, you’re forced to browse blindly—no clear price benchmarks, no idea whether you’re overpaying. Propertyend.com changes the game by showing you:

What $20,000 gets you in Zimbabwe vs. Nigeria

How land prices in Lusaka stack up against Kigali

Where rental yields are highest for the budget-conscious investor

It’s not just listings—it’s market intelligence, delivered in real time.

A Platform Built on Experience

The idea was born from a personal struggle. Founder Peaceful Chimbwanda, a Zimbabwean living abroad, tried to buy land back home and found himself trapped between unverified agents, sky-high prices, and no way to compare what was fair.

That frustration became a mission: create a platform that brings price transparency and trust to Africa’s real estate space.

Features That Make You Smarter

Here’s how Propertyend.com helps you make better buying decisions:

Price Comparison by Country & City: Instantly view listings side by side to see where your money stretches further.

Verified Listings Only: Every property is screened to prevent scams and inflated prices.

Diaspora-Friendly Interface: Search, compare, and connect with verified agents from anywhere in the world.

Market Trends & Insights: Learn which cities are heating up, where prices are stable, and where to find undervalued gems.

For the Savvy Buyer, This Is Gold

In a market full of guesswork and hidden costs, Propertyend.com empowers you to:

Negotiate better with real-time market comparisons

Spot deals faster with side-by-side listings

Invest smarter with insights across borders

Whether you’re a first-time buyer, an investor in the Diaspora, or just curious about where to put your savings, Propertyend.com puts the whole continent at your fingertips—with prices that make sense.

Ready to Compare Before You Buy?

Don’t get ripped off. Don’t guess.

Compare property prices across Africa now at www.propertyend.com

Smarter buying starts with better comparing.(sponsored)

