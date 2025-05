#ED2030 Front Woman Dies

Spread the love

Belinda

By A Correspondent- A senior member of the Zanu PF propaganda and# ED2030 Agenda, Nyaradzo Belinda Bechani, has died.

Bechani died last week in Bulawayo, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa accorded her a Liberation War Heroine status.

She was buried on 26th May 2025 at Umvutshwa cemetery in Bulawayo.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...