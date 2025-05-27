Fire Destroys Churchill Boys High Dormitories, No Casualties Reported

Harare – 27 May 2025

Three student dormitories at Churchill Boys High School in Harare were completely destroyed by fire on Monday afternoon, following a suspected gas leak combined with an electrical fault. The incident occurred around 3 PM, leaving Form 1 and 2 students with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

The inferno, which reduced the dorms to ashes within minutes, saw students lose all personal belongings including trunks, uniforms, blankets, and mattresses. Despite the devastating losses, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Headmaster Mr Aquanose Mavhunga confirmed the fire and said the Harare Fire Brigade managed to put out the flames after about half an hour. “Three dormitories were burnt to ashes. Yes, we informed the Fire Brigade, and they managed to extinguish the fire after 30 minutes,” he said. The full value of the damage is still being assessed.

An emotional outpouring followed the incident on social media, with parents, guardians, and Zimbabweans expressing gratitude that no lives were lost.

“We thank God vana vedu are safe,” wrote Tabeth Tapiwa Mangisi in a widely shared Facebook post. Her relief was echoed by many:

Colyn Rosemary Mutungwazi: “Hey, zvakaoma. The loss is too much. But thanks to the Most High, kana vana vose vari vapenyu.”

Zorodzai Kachere: “Thanks to the Almighty.”

Alice Javs: “Yoooo Inga zvakaoma.”

Owilo Madrid Owen: “Hakuna hurumende uku… kune mbavha.”

Some commenters urged urgent government intervention, highlighting the need for both material assistance and improved school safety measures.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is yet to release an official statement on the fire, while the school community now rallies to support the affected learners.

More updates to follow as investigations continue.

