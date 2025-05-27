Geza Vindicated As Tagwirei Caught Bribing the Military

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The active involvement of Nyasha Mhonda, wife of Presidential Guard Commander Brigadier General Fidelis Mhonda, in a recent high-profile event in Masvingo has vindicated outspoken war veteran and former ZANU PF Central Committee member Blessed Runesu Geza. Geza has long accused controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei of bribing top military officials to secure political influence.

The Masvingo event, held under the guise of a youth empowerment and land tenure programme, was orchestrated by Tagwirei but, insiders say, served as a soft launch for his political ambitions. Sources revealed that Nyasha Mhonda played a key role in organising the gathering—handling logistics, managing the guest list, and prominently appearing at the event wearing a beret emblazoned with “ED,” the initials of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Her presence reinforced growing suspicions that the President is quietly backing Tagwirei’s behind-the-scenes power grab, much to the dismay of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Geza’s allegations—once dismissed as conspiracy—now appear more credible. He recently claimed that Tagwirei is paying Brigadier General Mhonda a staggering US$25,000 per month for “protection,” implying that key elements of the country’s security establishment are on the payroll of a private businessman. If true, this would mark a dangerous convergence of military power and private capital in Zimbabwe’s already fragile political landscape.

The event, branded as the Land Tenure Implementation Leadership Success Series Programme, was attended by several senior government and ZANU PF officials, including Masvingo Minister of State Ezra Chadzamira, ZANU PF provincial chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa, his deputy Trust Mugabe, and top Prisons and Correctional Services officer Stanley Kondongwe. It was presented as a national initiative to empower youth through land access, under the auspices of Tagwirei’s newly established Land Tenure Implementation Committee, working in partnership with the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, led by youthful minister Tatenda Mavetera.

However, critics—particularly war veterans—have dismissed the programme as a political smokescreen. They argue it threatens to reverse gains from the land reform programme of the 2000s and is being used to build a grassroots base for Tagwirei’s presidential ambitions.

Tagwirei: The Face of Elite Corruption

Tagwirei has become the symbol of state capture in Zimbabwe. Through his company Sakunda Holdings, he secured multi-billion-dollar fuel importation deals and command agriculture contracts—often without going through public tenders. Under Mnangagwa’s administration, Tagwirei has enjoyed unchecked access to state contracts, reportedly inflating prices and receiving preferential treatment from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

His sprawling business empire spans fuel, mining, agriculture, and banking, often tied to questionable state asset transfers. In 2021, the United States Treasury sanctioned Tagwirei for corruption, accusing him of using his government ties to gain “exclusive access to hard currency” and improperly acquire state assets.

Despite mounting evidence of corruption and influence-peddling, Tagwirei remains untouchable within Zimbabwe—shielded by his financial contributions to ZANU PF campaigns and, now, seemingly by military protection.

A Brewing Succession Battle

Tagwirei’s growing presence in party politics, including attempts to secure positions on the ZANU PF Central Committee in both Masvingo and Harare, has added fuel to speculation that he is being groomed as Mnangagwa’s successor. His recent land tenure events resemble campaign-style rallies, aimed at cultivating support among traditional leaders, war veterans, and grassroots communities.

Observers warn that his rapid political ascent is sowing seeds of discord within ZANU PF—especially among the military-aligned faction loyal to Chiwenga, who views himself as the rightful heir to Mnangagwa.

By allegedly bribing military generals and co-opting state institutions, Tagwirei is playing a high-stakes political game—one that could plunge Zimbabwe deeper into instability and entrench a form of oligarchic rule cloaked in populist rhetoric.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...