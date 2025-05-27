Magaya Faces Probe, Bid To Block Inquiry Dismissed

By A Correspondent| Controversial Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder, Walter Magaya, is set to face investigations by the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) over allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse of women, following a landmark Supreme Court ruling that dismissed his legal bid to block the inquiry.

ZGC Chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe confirmed on Friday that all legal barriers have now been cleared, allowing the Commission to move forward with its probe into the long-standing accusations against the popular charismatic preacher.

“In our Commission’s 38th meeting, we resolved to recommence investigations into the allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse by PHD leader Walter Magaya,” said Sangarwe, speaking during a media tour of the Commission’s new headquarters in Harare as part of its 10th anniversary commemorations. “All the courts have now given us the green light to proceed. Gender justice will be served.”

Magaya had previously sought to prevent the Commission from carrying out the investigation, but the Supreme Court’s recent decision upheld the ZGC’s mandate, paving the way for a full inquiry into the numerous allegations that have trailed the preacher for years.

Sangarwe stressed that the inquiry into Magaya’s alleged misconduct would proceed without fear or favour, noting that no individual—regardless of social status or political connections—was above scrutiny.

“Magaya is not immune to accountability,” she said. “As an alleged perpetrator, he will face inquiry like anyone else. This is not just about one man; it’s about upholding the rights and dignity of women across religious and societal spaces.”

She also signaled that other religious leaders, including those from indigenous apostolic churches accused of gender-based violence, would also be investigated as part of a broader national crackdown on sexual abuse within faith institutions.

As the Commission celebrated a decade of existence, Sangarwe took the opportunity to call for stronger legal frameworks, lamenting the weakness of current laws which she said hinder the prosecution of gender-based violence.

“There is an urgent need to review and align our gender laws to ensure harsher penalties for perpetrators,” she said. “We are also calling on government to expedite the enactment of the Gender Equality Bill and allocate at least 10% of the national budget to gender programming.”

