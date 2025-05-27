Marshall Munetsi Rescues Wolverhampton Wanderers

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Warriors vice captain Marshall Munetsi came to the rescue for Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, scoring a vital equaliser in their hard-fought Premier League clash against Brentford at Molineux Stadium.

The dynamic midfielder struck in the second half to level the match, ensuring Wolves walked away with a point in a game that had seemed to be slipping away. The goal marked Munetsi’s second in the Premier League this season, further cementing his impact since joining the club in February.

“It feels great to contribute to the team. We kept fighting, and I’m glad I could help us get something from the game,” said Munetsi after the match.

His performance was widely praised by both fans and pundits, who highlighted his tireless work rate and leadership qualities on the pitch. Since arriving from Stade de Reims, Munetsi has quickly become a key figure in Wolverhampton’s midfield, bringing both physicality and composure.

Wolves head coach Gary O’Neil applauded Munetsi’s contribution, saying, “Marshall has been fantastic for us. He shows up when it matters and today was no different.”

With the season entering its final stretch, Munetsi’s influence could prove pivotal as Wolves look to finish strongly in the Premier League.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...