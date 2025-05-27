Mnangagwa Spokesperson Rebukes Tagwirei For Using The Term Chigananda

By A Correspondent

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has strongly criticized the use of the term Chigananda—a label now commonly applied to wealthy, politically connected business figures in Zimbabwe—warning that such language undermines the nation’s economic progress.

The phrase has gained traction in recent months, often used disparagingly to refer to individuals perceived to have amassed riches through state-linked deals or opaque tender processes. Its popularity surged following remarks by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who used it in what many interpreted as a veiled attack on elites benefiting from political patronage.

Charamba, writing under his X account Dhonzamusoro007, took aim at the derogatory framing of entrepreneurship in Zimbabwe, saying it was counterproductive.

“We hinder our own development by attaching negative labels to those who generate wealth,” he wrote. “If we are serious about capitalism—which is the system we live under—then we must understand and embrace the rules of the game. Unless, of course, we want socialism, and can realistically achieve it.”

His comments came shortly after prominent businessman and Mnangagwa ally, Kuda Tagwirei, publicly referred to his protégé, Obey Chimuka, as a Chigananda during an event in Masvingo.

Tagwirei praised Chimuka, owner of Fossil Contracting, for his work on major infrastructure projects like the Mbare Musika Market redevelopment. “This is Obey Chimuka,” he said. “People think his projects are mine, but he has done a lot on his own. He is a Chigananda.”

Tagwirei, who heads Sakunda Holdings, was speaking at Masvingo Polytechnic College during a leadership engagement session.

His use of the controversial term drew immediate attention, given its loaded political and social implications.

Chimuka, whose company has won several government construction tenders, remains on the United States sanctions list. He also owns Khaya Cement, formerly Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe.

