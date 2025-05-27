Musona Inspires Al-Okhdood’s Last-Gasp Saudi League Survival

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean forward Knowledge Musona played a key role as Al-Okhdood secured their place in the Saudi Pro League with a dramatic 3-2 comeback win over Al-Khaleej in their final match of the season on Monday.

Heading into the game needing both a win and a favourable result elsewhere, Al-Okhdood left it late but delivered when it mattered. The team was trailing 2-1 in the 90th minute, but two late goals during an extended 20-minute stoppage time period sealed the stunning victory.

The result, combined with a crucial loss for relegation rivals Al-Wehda, ensured Al-Okhdood finished 15th—just one place above the drop zone.

Musona, a consistent presence throughout the season, provided the assist for Al-Okhdood’s first goal before being substituted in the 74th minute. His influence extended beyond the final day, as he also assisted in their previous match—a contribution that proved vital in the club’s survival.

The former Warriors captain’s leadership and creativity were instrumental in helping Al-Okhdood escape relegation in a dramatic end to their campaign.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...