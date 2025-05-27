Mwonzora, Mudzuri In Fresh Battle For Harvest House

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The increasingly fragmented opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), now led by Douglas Mwonzora, has plunged into yet another bitter internal conflict, this time over the control of the party’s historic headquarters, Harvest House.

The iconic building, renamed Morgan Richard Tsvangirai (MRT) House in honour of the party’s late founding president, has once again become the epicentre of factional power struggles. Tsvangirai, a revered figure in Zimbabwean politics who led the MDC until his death in 2018, arguably remains unmatched in stature and legacy by any of his successors. His towering influence still looms large over a party now weakened by division and infighting.

The latest battle pits Mwonzora against Elias Mudzuri, a former vice president of the party. Mwonzora’s faction has accused Mudzuri and his supporters of attempting to seize MRT House using hired thugs, a charge Mudzuri vehemently denies.

In a statement this week, the Mwonzora-led MDC Youth Assembly claimed that Mudzuri’s group was plotting a violent takeover of the party headquarters in Harare’s central business district.

“It has come to our attention that some hired thugs from Elias Mudzuri’s small camp want to come and occupy the MDC headquarters violently,” the youth assembly said. They cited social media posts by a former party staffer, identified as Mbidzo, as evidence of the plot.

But Mudzuri dismissed the allegations as baseless and inflammatory, calling for calm and dialogue instead.

“He is just filling the air with nonsense,” Mudzuri said, referring to Mwonzora. “The court judgment asked us to go to a congress, but it is being disputed. What we should be doing is rebuilding the party—not fighting over a dead structure. MRT House belongs to the members, not individuals.”

Mudzuri added: “You don’t dissolve the soul of the party with leadership changes. The MDC must be rebuilt from the grassroots. There’s no youth assembly anymore. What we’re asking is for Mwonzora to allow the members to revive their party.”

The dispute stems from a contested High Court judgment, which Mwonzora’s supporters insist did not nullify his presidency. MDC Youth Assembly national chairperson Albert Chidakwa argued that Mwonzora was elected unopposed in 2022 and remains the legitimate leader of the party.

“The High Court judgment has been appealed to the Supreme Court, and this appeal has the effect of suspending the ruling. Justice Zhou never nullified Mwonzora’s presidency,” said Chidakwa. “We will not allow power to be grabbed through undemocratic means.”

He accused unnamed elements within and outside the country of fomenting chaos to seize control of MRT House.

Since Tsvangirai’s death, successive leaders have battled for control of party structures and properties. But the internecine conflicts have only deepened the crisis within Zimbabwe’s once-powerful opposition movement.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...