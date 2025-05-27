Nees Names Warriors Squad for June Friendlies

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Warriors coach Michael Nees has unveiled a youthful and experimental Zimbabwe national team squad ahead of upcoming international friendlies against Burkina Faso and Niger, scheduled for June 6 and 10 in Morocco.

The selection is notable for the absence of several senior players, with Nees choosing to rest key figures such as Andy Rinomhota, Marshall Munetsi, Knowledge Musona, and Tivonge Rushesha. Midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, who has recently returned to full fitness, has also been left out of the squad.

In their place, the coach has recalled goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and midfielder Jonah Fabisch, while forwards Tinotenda Kadewere and Bill Antonio return after recovering from injury.

A major highlight is the first national team call-up for 19-year-old Sheffield Wednesday prospect Sean Fusire. Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Fusire has pledged his allegiance to the Warriors, adding fresh energy to Nees’s transitional setup.

The squad reflects a focus on building depth and exploring new combinations as Zimbabwe prepares for upcoming competitions.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezeze (Magesi), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Defenders:

Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchio (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scotland), Godknows Murwira (Scotland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Midfielders:

Mthokozisi Msebe (Scotland), Khama Billiat (Scotland), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Jonah Fabisch (FC Aue), Donald Mudadi (Simba Bhora), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Bill Antonio (K.V. Mechelen)

Forwards:

Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Walter Musona (Scotland), Tawanda Macheke (TelOne FC), Tino Kadewere (Nantes)

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...