Police Confirm The Death Of 12 People Near Mnangagwa Farm

By A Correspondent– The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed the death of 12 people following a horrific road traffic accident involving a fuel tanker, a pirate taxi (commonly known as a mushikashika), and a small lorry near Sebakwe River in Kwekwe on Monday.

The deadly collision occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway, just under 20 kilometres northeast of the Sebakwe River bridge, near the turn-off to Precabe Farm—President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s privately owned agricultural estate.

The farm, located approximately 17km from the river when travelling toward Harare from Kwekwe, has long been associated with the president’s business interests in livestock and crop production.

According to eyewitnesses, the three vehicles were travelling in close proximity when the crash occurred.

It is alleged that one vehicle attempted a risky overtaking manoeuvre, triggering a chain reaction that led to the deadly pile-up. The presence of the fuel tanker significantly worsened the impact, with all three vehicles sustaining extensive damage.

Precabe Farm, owned by Mnangagwa since the late 1980s, has been a subject of public interest for years due to its strategic location along one of Zimbabwe’s busiest highways and its proximity to key transport routes.

The site of Monday’s accident lies in a known traffic blackspot, where reckless driving and overloaded vehicles are a regular occurrence.

