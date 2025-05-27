Sad : 13 Feared Dead In Mushikashika , Fuel Tanker Crash

By A Correspondent

A devastating road traffic accident has occurred near the Sebakwe River in Kwekwe.

The people are feared dead …

The accident involved a fuel tanker, a pirate taxi (mushikashika), and a small lorry.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision happened when the vehicles were travelling in close proximity to each other.

The impact of the crash caused significant damage to all three vehicles, with the fuel tanker likely exacerbating the severity of the accident.

