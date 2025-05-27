School Head In Trouble For Receiving Furniture From Opposition MP

By A Correspondent -A storm is brewing at Ndarama High School after its headmaster, Oddy Matongo, came under fire for accepting a furniture donation from Masvingo Urban MP Advocate Martin Mureri, a member of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

While the donation – 40 chairs and 40 desks sourced through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) – was well-received by staff and students during a handover ceremony last week, sources at the school say senior ZANU PF officials in the province were enraged by the move.

The backlash, insiders reveal, has created tension between the school administration and ruling party figures, who reportedly claim the gesture undermines political protocol.

“There is pressure from ZANU PF officials who feel the school has crossed a line by accepting help from an opposition MP without prior clearance. They are accusing the headmaster of promoting a political agenda,” said a staff member at Ndarama who requested anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The donation followed an appeal by Matongo to the legislator, citing a critical shortage of desks that had left several students learning while seated on the floor. Mureri, speaking at the event, promised to provide an additional 14 chairs to cover the remaining shortfall.

“We are here to serve our communities. Education should never be a victim of differences. Ndarama High School is well-known for excellence,” Mureri said at the ceremony, which was attended by Deputy Mayor Daniel Mberikunashe and school development committee members.

Despite this, school sources say the backlash from local political heavyweights has been swift and unforgiving, with attempts allegedly being made to summon Matongo for a disciplinary hearing and threats of administrative interference now looming.

“This has become a political minefield,” said a teacher at the school. “We just want support for our learners, no matter where it comes from. But now the head is being treated like he committed a crime.”

Education analysts have criticised the politicisation of development efforts in schools, arguing that such donations should be welcomed regardless of the donor’s political affiliation.

“It’s disappointing to see education being weaponised,” said one education policy expert.

“We should be celebrating leaders who respond to community needs, not punishing them.”

For now, the furniture remains in use at Ndarama High – but the controversy it sparked underscores the delicate balancing act educators must navigate in Zimbabwe’s highly politicised public sector.

