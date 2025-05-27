Veteran Broadcasters Pay Tribute To Joseph Madhimba

By A Correspondent

Tributes are pouring in for veteran broadcaster Joseph Madhimba, whose rich, commanding voice once defined the airwaves of Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) television during the 1980s and 1990s. Madhimba passed away last week in Namibia, leaving behind a legacy that many in the broadcasting industry continue to revere.

Known for his booming voice and confident on-screen presence, Madhimba became a household name at a time when news anchoring demanded both gravitas and clarity. His delivery, often described as both authoritative and composed, set a benchmark for professionalism in Zimbabwean broadcasting.

Former ZBC Controller of Radio Services, John Masuku, paid glowing tribute to Madhimba, saying, “He was a polished and highly professional broadcaster who set a high standard in the industry. Many young journalists looked up to him.”

Justice Dhliwayo, former ZBC Director of Production, also reflected on Madhimba’s legacy: “He was the epitome of discipline and consistency in broadcasting. His presence in the newsroom lifted everyone’s standards. He didn’t just read the news — he lived it.”

Madhimba’s career at ZBC spanned a critical era in Zimbabwe’s media history, and his voice was trusted in homes across the country during major national and international events.

As the industry mourns one of its most iconic figures, colleagues and fans alike remember a man who not only read the news but shaped how it was delivered for a generation.

