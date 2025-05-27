Woman Kills Husband After Catching Him With Ex-Lover

By A Correspondent

A 25-year-old Mwenezi woman, Daisy Makanaka Moyo, has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of culpable homicide for fatally stabbing her husband, Talent Golden Masuku (40), in a violent confrontation.

The High Court in Masvingo, presided over by Justice Sunsley Zisengwe, found that Moyo acted in a moment of emotional turmoil after discovering Masuku spending the night with his ex-wife, Shingirai Mativenga (44).

The court ruled the act as a crime of passion, citing Moyo’s visible remorse at the scene, where she reportedly knelt beside her husband’s lifeless body and repeatedly called his name in an attempt to wake him.

The incident took place on July 10, 2024, at the homestead of Obey Matutu in Negari, Mwenezi, where Masuku and Mativenga had spent the night after reconnecting at a local business centre.

The two, who have three children, had recently rekindled their relationship following a year-long separation.

According to testimony, Moyo tracked the couple to their location and confronted them early the following morning. She struck Mativenga with a log on the head and bit her under the chin before Masuku intervened to stop the assault. In the struggle that followed, Moyo turned on Masuku, striking him with the same log and fatally stabbing him in the back with a kitchen knife.

Realising the gravity of her actions, Moyo reportedly tried to revive her husband and later threatened to attack Mativenga again.

During the trial, Moyo claimed the stabbing occurred during a physical struggle and was not premeditated.

The matter was reported to police, and Masuku’s body was taken to Mwenezi District Hospital.

