Break-In at Presidential Guard Commander’s Office Sparks Alarm and Speculation…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Prominent political analyst and human rights defender @LynneM reported on Tuesday that there was a break-in at the office of Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda, commander of Zimbabwe’s Presidential Guard, located in Harare.

Statement by LynneM:

“On Monday, 26 May 2025, Brigadier-General Fidelis Mhonda walked into his office to find it almost entirely stripped. Only his desk and chair remained. Everything else—official files, personal documents, family photos, ornaments, historical pictures from the liberation war, service accolades, and decorations—had vanished without a trace.”

🔹 Background

Brig-Gen Mhonda is widely believed to be behind the controversial and allegedly unconstitutional protection of figures such as Zvigananda, KT, and WC. Reports suggest he has been deploying Presidential Guard units to serve private interests, treating the force as a personal security company. According to the political commentator Comrade Bombshell Geza, Mhonda allegedly received monthly payments of US$25,000 from Zvigananda—a claim made in his viral video titled “Generals for Sale.”

🔹 Current Developments

Mhonda is also said to be a key figure behind businessman Kuda Tagwirei’s political campaigns. His wife reportedly served as the chief coordinator for KT’s recent “Young Women for ED” event in Masvingo, which was branded as part of the “Land Tenure Implementation Initiative.”

The break-in occurred at KG6 Barracks, a highly secured area near the Zimbabwe Defence Forces headquarters. Access to the office requires passage through multiple boom gates and layers of military security—raising serious questions about how such a breach could occur undetected.

🔹 Final Thought

Who has the access and authority to break into the office of one of the most powerful men in the country? Was it an act of political sabotage, insider warning, or criminal theft? The message behind this breach remains unclear—but its implications are causing ripples at the highest levels of power.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...