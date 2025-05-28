Chinese Nationals Arrested For Import Duty Fraud

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Gan Zhewen, Lin Hui, and Bi Yanyan and Arnold Mlambo for import duty fraud.

The four allegedly imported 1 342 cartons of suitcase accessories and falsified import documents claiming they were importing fertiliser distributors and steel tubes in order to benefit from duty exemptions for agricultural imports.

The consignment was cleared without inspection, with the accused persons only paying USD 4 531.00 in Value Added Tax (VAT), prejudicing the State of USD 163 550.00 in import duty and VAT.

ZIMRA uncovered the scandal, impounded the goods, and reported the matter to ZACC, leading to the arrest of the accused persons.

They have since appeared at Harare Magistrates Court and were remanded to 23 June 2025 on USD 150.00 bail.

