Chivayo Says ‘I Beat Henry Olonga On Looks’

Wicknell Chivayo

PUBLIC BACKLASH

“Why Is He Always Mad?” – Chivayo’s Online Meltdown Draws Mockery, Psychological Speculation

Harare – 28 May 2025

By Showbiz Reporter | Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has once again found himself at the centre of social media ridicule after launching a crude attack on exiled cricket icon Henry Olonga. But this time, it’s not just his target that’s making headlines – it’s the public’s blunt reaction to Chivayo himself.

As screenshots of Chivayo’s disparaging comment about Olonga’s nationality and hairstyle spread, Facebook users did not hold back in diagnosing the man behind the insult. From mockery to outright concern over his mental state, the comments reveal growing unease over Chivayo’s behaviour despite his immense wealth.

“With all the money he has, why is he always mad???” questioned Mukundi Chifamba, whose comment sparked a flurry of responses dissecting Chivayo’s psychological state.

Pope Shumba The’Tenth replied, “He knows this guy who he is – that’s a kind response judging with what he did.” His comment hinted at an internal recognition of guilt or conflict.

Mai Tawana Pirie went further, suggesting Chivayo’s condition was supernatural: “Haa maghost aya. Kune maghost akawanda akuzviti Chivhayo.” (Translation: “These are ghosts. There are many ghosts calling themselves Chivayo now.”)

Top fan Jo Jo added, “Money is not everything. He’s lacking something,” reflecting a sentiment echoed by many Zimbabweans who see Chivayo’s lavish lifestyle as masking deeper issues.

Juwett Katyora concluded the thread bluntly: “Ndo kuromba kwacho ikoko,” implying that Chivayo’s wealth may be the result of occult practices or spiritual manipulation—a controversial claim often levelled at sudden millionaires in Zimbabwe.

As social media users continue to dissect his erratic behaviour, questions loom over whether Chivayo’s public outbursts are signs of unresolved personal trauma, spiritual conflict, or simply the side-effects of unchecked ego.

Despite his riches, Chivayo is discovering that in the eyes of the people, true respect is earned—not bought.

– ENDS –

