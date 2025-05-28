Crunch PSL Elections Set For July 25

Sports Correspondent

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s football landscape is set for a major leadership shake-up, with elections for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL) officially scheduled for July 25, according to a roadmap released by the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA).

The upcoming elections are seen as a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to revamp football administration in the country. Both the PSL and WPSL will be electing new leadership to steer the direction of Zimbabwe’s top-flight leagues.

In the PSL, key positions to be filled include the Chairperson, two Deputy Chairpersons, and three Emergency Committee members. The WPSL will vote for a Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and five additional committee members.

ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi emphasized the importance of the elections in rebuilding confidence and integrity within the sport.

“These elections are an essential step toward renewing our football structures. ZIFA is dedicated to ensuring a fair, transparent, and inclusive process that will lay strong foundations for the future of Zimbabwean football,” he stated.

The PSL Chairperson’s role has remained vacant since December 2024, when Farai Jere stepped down to contest a ZIFA Board position—a term that has since concluded.

Over in the WPSL, Theresa Maguraushe has been serving as interim Chairperson since the league’s reformation last year.

With preparations for the polls now underway, stakeholders across the football community are optimistic that the elections will bring in dynamic, visionary leaders to drive meaningful progress in the sport.

