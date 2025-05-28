Dynamos FC’s Star Continues to Dim as Harare Giants Falter in 2025 PSL Campaign

By Sports Correspondent

Once a towering force in Zimbabwean football, Dynamos FC—affectionately known as “DeMbare”—now finds itself in unfamiliar and unsettling territory.

The Harare giants, who once sent shivers down the spines of opponents across the continent, are rapidly fading into mediocrity.

In the ongoing 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, Dynamos have managed just a single victory—matching the record of bottom-placed Kwekwe United.

For a club that reached the CAF Champions League final in 1998 and has historically dominated the local league, the current form is nothing short of alarming. Fans who once packed Rufaro Stadium with drums, chants, and sky-blue jerseys are now left disillusioned as the team lurches from one dismal performance to another.

Critics point to poor administrative decisions, lack of investment in quality players, and coaching instability as major contributors to the decline.

While other clubs have modernized and built on youth development, Dynamos appears stuck in the past, unable to adapt to the evolving dynamics of the modern game.

The loss of glamour is not just about results—it’s about identity. Where once stood a proud symbol of footballing excellence in Zimbabwe, there now stands a team struggling to rediscover its soul. As rivals like FC Platinum and Highlanders continue to grow stronger, Dynamos risks becoming a relic of a bygone era rather than a pillar of the present.

Unless urgent and meaningful reforms are implemented both on and off the pitch, Dynamos FC’s legacy may be left to gather dust in history books, rather than being etched into new chapters of Zimbabwean football.

