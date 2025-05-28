Emmerson Mnangagwa Loots Millions from SA Mines as Workers Suffer

Zvishavane, Zimbabwe — Emmerson Mnangagwa Jr is at the centre of a multi-million dollar scandal involving South African mining giants Impala Platinum (Implats) and Sibanye-Stillwater, whose Zimbabwean joint venture, Mimosa Mining Company (MMC), has been turned into a cash cow for the ruling family.

Through Boltrec Engineering — a company controlled by the president’s son — Mnangagwa Jr is allegedly raking in up to US\$4 million annually in contracts for labour, engineering, and service supply at MMC, even as thousands of local workers have been retrenched.

Since 2014, Mimosa has shed close to 2,000 permanent jobs, replacing them with outsourced labour supplied by firms connected to the Mnangagwa family and ZANU PF cronies. Union leaders and insiders accuse the mine of facilitating elite looting while ordinary workers are discarded.

“It’s an open secret. The retrenchments created room for politically connected companies. Boltrec came in with no experience, pays workers late, and still walks away with millions,” said a senior union representative.

Internal MMC reports reviewed during this investigation confirm frequent strikes and supplier boycotts over unpaid wages and invoices — many linked directly to Boltrec’s mismanagement. Despite this, the company remains untouchable.

“You can’t raise concerns. This is the president’s son. One wrong move and your job is gone,” a Mimosa manager said on condition of anonymity.

Boltrec is just the tip of the iceberg. Other entities linked to the Mnangagwa family — including FC Platinum Holdings, Pote Transport, and Ya FM radio — have reportedly secured similarly lucrative deals with the mine, under no-bid contracts and without accountability.

Mimosa executives say the companies provide substandard services but are immune to scrutiny. “These contracts aren’t about value or performance. They’re about politics and survival,” said one.

Several other ZANU PF-linked individuals — including alleged party enforcer Taka Chitoro, war veteran Peter Chimboza, and ex-MP Dumezweni Mahwite — have also benefited from contracts under Mimosa’s procurement arm, allegedly on the strength of their connections to Mnangagwa.

The involvement of Implats and Sibanye-Stillwater — both publicly listed South African companies — in this patronage system has raised serious ethical questions. While neither company has publicly commented on the arrangements, their silence is drawing increasing backlash.

“South African capital is fuelling dictatorship and corruption in Zimbabwe,” said one Harare-based political analyst. “These mining giants are complicit in looting that directly benefits the president’s family, while thousands of workers are cast aside.”

Requests for comment sent to Boltrec Engineering, Mimosa Mining Company, Implats, and Sibanye-Stillwater went unanswered.

As Mnangagwa Jr grows his business empire off the back of Zimbabwe’s mineral wealth, the livelihoods of ordinary citizens are being sacrificed. The silence from those enabling this system — both in Harare and Johannesburg — is deafening.- 7NN Business

