WARNING-DISTURBING IMAGES: Gweru Nurse Machetes a Villager 13 Times

Spread the love

Mbonisi Mlambo

Mbonisi Mlambo

BREAKING NEWS GWERU, ZIMBABWE – 28 May 2025 By A Correspondent | ZimEye | A chilling case of suspected domestic violence has rocked the community of Shagari in Lower Gweru after a nurse at Tumbire Clinic allegedly attacked a man with a machete, inflicting 13 deep wounds from head to toe. The victim, identified as Mbonisi Mlando, is currently battling for his life at Gweru General Hospital after sustaining horrific injuries, including lacerations to his skull, arms, back, legs, and shoulders. Images from the hospital show Mlando covered in blood, with gaping wounds and medical tubes inserted as doctors fight to stabilize him. His body is stitched with fresh sutures in multiple places, and one leg remains heavily bandaged. The alleged attacker, Henry Mathumbu, a well-known nurse in the area, is said to have carried out the brutal assault after Mlando confronted him over an alleged affair with his wife. A local councillor for Vungu Ward 7, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, calling it a “savage and cowardly act.” Residents of Shagari have expressed outrage and fear, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Mathumbu, whom they accuse of abusing his position in the community. As of publishing, Gweru police have not yet issued an official statement, but sources close to the matter say an investigation has been opened and charges of attempted murder are likely. The accused, Henry Mathumbu, was reached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...