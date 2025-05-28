Madam Boss Speaks To Mai Titi First Time On The Phone

The sociallite Madam Boss has offloaded the following video recording of a conversation with her industry colleague Felistas Murata.

The convo is artistically poeticised of the moments Murata was being banned from entering UK under the encouragement of the ‘Daddy’ character journalist Hopewell Chin’ono. (Watch the original story broadcast in the Jennifer Banyure Gatwick Airport Hacking Documentary.)



…..

The following is the conversation:

Child: Grandma, your phone is ringing.

Grandma: Who is calling? It is early morning.

Child: I am clueless.

Child: How are you this morning?

Morning.

Grandma: Hello, where? No, no! Which airport are you? At Heathrow?

Grandma: Why did you carry those things? Hey, no yes they will find you. Yes they will ban you. They will ban you, I told you you don’t enter UK like you’re entering your public toilet.

Child: Grandma, how can you say that to someone who has been banned?

Grandma: No, don’t you can’t do that? Know that is a second ban; you are banned in America. Yes! Why are you shouting?

