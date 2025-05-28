Masandawana Celebrate Divine Lunga’s Birthday
28 May 2025
Sports Correspondent
South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns are celebrating the birthday of their Zimbabwean star defender, Divine Lunga.
In a brief statement shared on their official platforms, Mamelodi Sundowns said:
“Masandawana, join us in wishing our defender Divine Lunga an amazing birthday today! Happy Birthday, Divine! 🎈”
The message was accompanied by the hashtags #Sundowns and #HappyBirthdayDivine, as the club and its fans took a moment to honour the talented left-back on his special day.