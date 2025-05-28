Mnangagwa Declares Fatal Accident Near Own Farm a National Disaster

By A Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragic road accident that occurred in Kwekwe on Tuesday a national disaster, following the loss of 12 lives in the horrific incident.

The declaration enables the government to mobilize resources toward assisting the bereaved families, including facilitating the burial of the victims and extending support to those who were injured and remain hospitalized.

In a condolence message, Mnangagwa said :

“My heart goes to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the horrific accident,” he said.

While offering his sympathies, Mnangagwa also used the moment to underscore the urgent need for improved road safety across the country.

“More still needs to be done to arrest the ever-spiralling fatalities on the country’s roads,” he said.

He further urged the public to embrace a culture of responsibility and caution on Zimbabwe’s highways, emphasizing the role of citizens in complementing law enforcement efforts.

“Safe traffic conduct is the duty of all road users,” Mnangagwa stated, adding, “I implore the public to support law enforcement agencies to tame the traffic jungle by calling out reckless road users.”

The accident, which reportedly involved a commuter omnibus and a heavy vehicle, occurred not far from the President’s private farm and has since sent shockwaves through the Midlands Province and the nation at large.

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the collision, while hospitals in the region continue to care for survivors, some of whom remain in critical condition.

The national disaster declaration ensures that both logistical and financial government support will be swiftly deployed to assist the affected families in this time of mourning.

