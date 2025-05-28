Mnangagwa Declares His Near Farm Accident A National Disaster

Spread the love

By A Correspondent-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the tragic road accident near Sebakwe River, which claimed 12 lives on Tuesday, 27 May, a national disaster.

The fatal crash occurred just a few kilometres from the President’s private property, Precabe Farm, situated outside Kwekwe in the Midlands Province. The Sebakwe River area, close to the scene of the crash, is a known traffic black spot that has claimed numerous lives over the years due to its treacherous bends and high volumes of cross-country traffic.

Sebakwe River is a significant watercourse in central Zimbabwe, straddling the boundary between the Mashonaland West and Midlands provinces. It not only supports agricultural activities around President Mnangagwa’s sprawling Precabe Farm but also serves as a vital source of irrigation and livestock water for surrounding farming communities. The region has witnessed increasing vehicular traffic, particularly haulage trucks transporting fuel and agricultural produce.

Details of the Crash

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the collision involved a petrol tanker pulling two trailers, a two-tonne truck, and a Nissan AD van carrying 12 passengers. Preliminary investigations indicate that the fuel tanker side-swiped the smaller truck before ploughing head-on into the AD van. The tanker reportedly dragged the van for several metres before overturning and crushing it, resulting in a horrifying scene of destruction and loss of life.

Presidential Condolences and Declaration

In a message of condolence, President Mnangagwa expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families. He also acknowledged the pressing need to enhance road safety measures across the country.

“I learnt with a very heavy heart of the horrific traffic collision yesterday in Midlands which claimed twelve innocent lives,” Mnangagwa said. “The deadly incident adds yet another grim statistic to the needless toll which reckless driving levies on our people and our Nation.”

The President commended the ZRP for deploying high-end technologies to improve traffic management but emphasized that more decisive action is needed to reduce the growing number of road fatalities.

“The duty for safe traffic conduct squarely falls on all road users, while the responsibility to call out reckless road-users includes the general public who should support our law enforcement agencies to tame what in essence has become a traffic jungle,” he added.

He announced that the government would take full responsibility for the burial of the deceased and provide support to the injured, who are currently receiving treatment in local hospitals.

“I have since directed the responsible arms of my Government to declare this traffic accident a national disaster,” Mnangagwa said. “This crucial legal step paves the way for Government to move in and take all-round responsibility for the interment of all those who perished in the accident, and for support to those hospitalised.”

Public Response

The declaration has been welcomed by affected families and the general public, though it has also reignited calls for the government to invest more in road safety infrastructure, particularly in accident-prone areas like Sebakwe.

As investigations into the cause of the crash continue, authorities have urged all motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially when driving along highways with known danger zones.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...