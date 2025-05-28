Mutsvangwa Blocks Mnangagwa Succession, Claims It’s Not the Right Time to Change Country’s Leader

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has once again stirred political waters, firmly shutting down any talk of succession within the ruling party and declaring that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership remains essential for Zimbabwe’s future—despite mounting economic turmoil and widespread public discontent.

Speaking at a media briefing held at ZANU PF Headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa praised Mnangagwa for what he described as “spearheading economic gains,” and warned against attempts to challenge his presidency.

“We cannot fast forward the time of succession,” Mutsvangwa said bluntly, as speculation grows over leadership transition. “The sacrifice of the liberation struggle should never be taken in vain. President Mnangagwa is walking on a narrow path to make sure that Zimbabwe becomes a successful economy.”

Mutsvangwa insisted that Zimbabwe was on the rise under the Second Republic, brushing aside glaring signs of inflation, currency collapse, and persistent poverty.

“President Mnangagwa is getting invitations globally and he is a much admired statesman on the global stage,” he said. “There is a resilient economic structure in the country after surviving economic sanctions by Zimbabwe.”

He went further to compare Zimbabwe’s economic performance to that of developed countries: “England is struggling to revive its steel economy whilst we have a vibrant one,” he claimed.

Mutsvangwa also took aim at critics of the government, particularly those aligned with the failed March 31st movement. “The people doing attacks against President Mnangagwa have a reckless unfulfilled ambition for power,” he charged. “They thought chaos and confusion would transfer power to people who are power hungry.”

According to Mutsvangwa, those efforts have failed: “There is a lot of humble pie being eaten by those people who tried to cause chaos. I want to assure you that the ghost of confusion and despondency have been foisted aside through economic development done by President Mnangagwa.”

The remarks come as Zimbabweans continue to battle economic challenges that sharply contrast with the government’s upbeat rhetoric. The growing disconnect between official narratives and everyday realities has only intensified calls for leadership renewal—calls that Mutsvangwa has made clear ZANU PF is not ready to entertain.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...