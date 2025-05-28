Mutsvangwa Praises His Boss Emmerson Mnangagwa For Reviving Economy While Whole Nation Is Burning

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

ZANU PF’s spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, has stirred controversy after he heaped praise on President Emmerson Mnangagwa for “spearheading economic gains” —despite growing public discontent, inflation, and widespread hardship across Zimbabwe.

Speaking during a media briefing at the ZANU PF headquarters in Harare on Tuesday, Mutsvangwa lauded the Second Republic under Mnangagwa’s leadership, saying it had brought economic stability and international respect.

“President Mnangagwa is getting invitations globally and he is a much admired statesman on the global stage,” said Mutsvangwa, insisting that Zimbabwe’s economic revival is underway. “There is a resilient economic structure in the country after surviving economic sanctions by Zimbabwe.”

He further claimed that the local economy was outpacing global giants. “England is struggling to revive its steel economy whilst we have a vibrant one,” he said, in remarks many critics have since called tone-deaf given the daily economic struggles faced by ordinary Zimbabweans.

Mutsvangwa defended Mnangagwa’s legitimacy, describing him as a leader elected by the people. He also took a swipe at opposition activists, particularly those associated with the failed March 31st movement. “The people doing attacks against President Mnangagwa have a reckless unfulfilled ambition for power,” he said. “They thought chaos and confusion would transfer power to people who are power hungry.”

He further claimed those plotting against the government had failed in their attempts. “There is a lot of humble pie being eaten by those people who tried to cause chaos. I want to assure you that the ghost of confusion and despondency have been foisted aside through economic development done by President Mnangagwa,” Mutsvangwa stated.

On the issue of leadership transition, Mutsvangwa dismissed any talk of succession. “We cannot fast forward the time of succession,” he said, arguing that Mnangagwa is focused on fulfilling the legacy of the liberation struggle. “The sacrifice of the liberation struggle should never be taken in vain, President Mnangagwa is walking on a narrow path to make sure that Zimbabwe becomes a successful economy.”

Despite Mutsvangwa’s optimistic tone, Zimbabwe continues to grapple with soaring inflation, currency instability, and growing public unrest. The widening gap between official statements and the lived realities of millions of citizens has sparked sharp criticism and questions over the government’s priorities.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...