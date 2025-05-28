Olonga Humiliates Critics With Evidence That Zim Stripped Him Of Citizenship Entitlement

Henry Olonga Speaks Out Amid Backlash Over Citizenship Comment, ZimEye Questions Obert Gutu’s Remarks

Tuesday, 28 May 2025 – Harare

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Former Zimbabwe cricket star and human rights activist Henry Olonga has broken his silence following controversy over his remarks on the BBC, where he stated that he is no longer Zimbabwean. In a heartfelt Facebook post, Olonga clarified that his loss of Zimbabwean citizenship was not voluntary, but a consequence of the country’s restrictive nationality laws.

“Zimbabwe decided for me, not the other way around,” wrote Olonga, explaining that after renouncing Kenyan and Zambian citizenships, the Zimbabwean government refused to renew his passport when it expired in 2006. This left him stateless for nine years.

At the heart of the issue is Zimbabwe’s legal stance on dual citizenship. According to the country’s law:

“Dual nationality is only recognised if the person is a Zimbabwe citizen by birth. A Zimbabwe citizen who has gained citizenship by registration or descent is not allowed to hold dual citizenship.”

This provision, found in Section 42 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe (as read with the Citizenship of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 4:01]), effectively meant that Olonga, a citizen by registration—not by birth—was ineligible to retain Zimbabwean nationality while acquiring another.

“They first forced me to renounce all other options and then took the only one I had left away,” said Olonga. “I would have happily remained a Zimbo. But I am a law-abiding person, so I am shut out by the rules.”

His explanation comes amid harsh criticism from former Deputy Minister of Justice, Obert Gutu, who posted a scathing message on social media:

“I don’t know this guy very well… However, I would also be lying if I say that I respect him. Because I certainly don’t.”

Gutu accused Olonga of being “used” during his iconic black armband protest with Andy Flower at the 2003 Cricket World Cup and suggested he was attempting to please white audiences. Gutu’s remarks sparked debate, with ZimEye questioning whether Gutu even understands the facts surrounding Olonga’s citizenship ordeal.

In response, Olonga urged people to verify facts before casting judgment and lamented the “negativity and toxicity” circulating online. “Spread more love,” he said, “the Almighty will be pleased.”

This legal quagmire has reopened debates about Zimbabwe’s rigid nationality laws and their human cost—particularly for prominent exiles like Olonga, who sacrificed everything to take a principled stand.

