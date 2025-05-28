Sanyatwe Removed From Sanctions

By A Correspondent- The United Kingdom has lifted sanctions on former Presidential Guard commander Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe and three other senior Zimbabwean security officials—Owen “Mudha” Ncube, Isaac Moyo, and Godwin Matanga, as well as the state-owned arms manufacturer, Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).

Sanyatwe became a controversial figure following the post-election violence of 1 August 2018, when he ordered soldiers under his command to open fire on civilians protesting delays in the release of presidential election results. Six unarmed civilians were killed in central Harare during the crackdown, sparking widespread international condemnation.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) announced the delisting in a statement issued on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. The statement reads:

“The UK announces the delisting of sanctions against individuals Owen Ncube, Isaac Moyo, Godwin Matanga, Anselem Sanyatwe, and the entity Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI).”

The move aligns with similar decisions by other Western entities. In February 2025, the European Union removed its final Zimbabwe-related restriction by delisting ZDI, though it retained its broader sanctions framework. The United States also lifted several Zimbabwean designations in March 2024, signaling a potential shift in international engagement with Harare.

Profiles of the Delisted Officials

Owen “Mudha” Ncube, currently serving as Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs and Devolution, held the powerful post of Minister of State for National Security from 2017 to 2022. His tenure was marked by heavy-handed tactics, most notably during the January 2019 protests against fuel price hikes. Ncube ordered a nationwide internet blackout as security forces violently suppressed demonstrators.

Isaac Moyo, who served as Director-General of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) from December 2017 until his departure in January 2025, was previously Zimbabwe’s ambassador to South Africa and Lesotho. The UK imposed sanctions on him in 2021 for his alleged involvement in human rights abuses, particularly during crackdowns on peaceful dissent.

Godwin Tandabantu Matanga, a veteran of the liberation war, served as Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) from December 2017 to December 2024. Trained in Romania and Egypt, Matanga was a key figure in Zimbabwe’s post-independence security sector. His command has been linked to several instances of police brutality and repression of opposition activists.

Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe, currently Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, was Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army between October 2023 and March 2025. Prior to that, he led the elite Presidential Guard unit. His role in the 1 August 2018 shootings, captured in widely circulated video footage, made him a symbol of military impunity.

A Shift in Western Policy?

The UK’s decision to lift sanctions on these individuals and ZDI could signal a recalibration of its approach to Zimbabwe, possibly opening doors to renewed diplomatic and economic engagement. However, critics warn that removing punitive measures without significant reforms risks legitimizing a culture of impunity.

While the Zimbabwean government has welcomed the development, rights groups and opposition leaders have expressed concern over what they describe as a premature softening of international pressure in the absence of meaningful accountability or democratic progress.

