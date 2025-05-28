Shashl Prepares to Drop New Album with Live Launch Event in Harare

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Rising Zimbabwean music sensation Shashl is gearing up to release her brand-new album, “The First Quarter”, with a highly anticipated live show scheduled for June 21, 2025, at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare.

The singer-songwriter, born Ashleigh Moyo, has steadily cemented her place in the African music landscape, carving a niche with her Afro-pop and R&B fusion. Her latest work follows the success of her 2024 EP, Butterflies, which earned widespread praise for its depth and sonic innovation.

With a catalogue that includes recent standout singles like “Softly” and “Remedy,” Shashl continues to exhibit artistic growth.

“Softly,” co-produced by Tamuka and Stubborn Beats, is a heartfelt ballad that explores themes of love, endurance, and emotional strength. Its accompanying video, filmed in the scenic locales of Tanzania and directed by Kenny, has already struck a chord with fans.

The forthcoming launch event promises an immersive musical experience, as Shashl takes to the stage to perform new material from “The First Quarter”.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...