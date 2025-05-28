UN and SADC Receive Petition To Retire President Mnangagwa | FULL TEXT

We, the citizens of Zimbabwe, write to bring to your urgent attention a matter of grave concern that requires immediate regional intervention. On a recent occasion, we submitted a formal letter to the Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, calling for their intervention in addressing the deepening crisis of state capture and presidential incapacity affecting our nation. The letter outlines rampant corruption by President Emmerson Mangagwa and his associates, which has plunged the country into unprecedented institutional collapse.

Tragically, those who delivered the letter on behalf of the citizens are now being hunted and their lives are at serious risk. Some have fled to neighboring countries and are now living as undocumented immigrants, unable to regularize their stay due to the suddenness of their escape.

We humbly appeal to you, as leaders of the SADC community, to protect these individuals from political persecution.

We also wish to alert you to the emergence of a shadowy terror group within Zimbabwe, sponsored to abduct and intimidate citizens who oppose President Mangagwa’s attempts to illegally extend his term and entrench dynastic rule. This militia-like group represents a severe threat to national security and the safety of innocent civilians. We urgently call upon your offices to investigate and take immediate action against this threat.

The scale of corruption perpetrated by the Mangagwa administration has become intolerable. State resources are being plundered for personal enrichment, leading to widespread deprivation and hardship across the country. We are convinced that only decisive regional action can help restore governance, accountability and democratic order in Zimbabwe.

Accordingly, we respectfully request that you:

Provide protection for the citizens who submitted the letter and are now under

threat. Intervene to ensure the safety of individuals being targeted by the emerging terror

group. Use your diplomatic influence to press the Government of Zimbabwe to address the

crises of corruption, state capture, and presidential incapacity.

We believe that SADC has a vital role in preserving peace, security, and democratic integrity in the region. We look forward to your swift and principled response. Attached to this letter are:

A copy of the letter submitted to the Zimbabwean military A list of names of individuals facing political persecution

