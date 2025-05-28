Watch: Dendera Music Icon Sulumani Chimbetu Dismisses Allegations That He Fathered Greatman’s Son

By A Correspondent

Dendera music star Sulumani Chimbetu has dismissed as baseless and absurd the circulating allegations that he had an affair with fellow musician Greatman’s wife.

Social media has been awash with rumors suggesting an inappropriate relationship between Chimbetu and Greatman’s wife.

Addressing the claims in a recent interview with DJ Ollah 7, Sulu laughed off the allegations, saying there was no truth to the speculation.

“This is absolutely crazy. I don’t even interact with Greatman’s wife,” Chimbetu said.

“He introduced me to her some time ago, and she was already pregnant when I met her for the very first time. This tells you that whatever is being said is baseless.”

He added: ” So having a collaboration with Greatman is a crime ? Iye munomushorei Greatman? Hey guys stop this is unnecessary.”

Chimbetu’s comments come as fans and followers continue to debate the controversial claims online.

WATCH | Musician Sulumani Chimbetu addresses allegations claiming he fathered Greatman's son. pic.twitter.com/p8k5uzj8cc — Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) May 27, 2025

