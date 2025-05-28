ZDF Queens Clinch Silver at Netball Tournament

Sports Correspondent

WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA – Zimbabwe’s ZDF Queens proudly brought home silver medals from the Confederation of Southern Africa Netball Associations (COSANA) Club Championships, following a narrow 47–44 defeat to Eswatini’s Royal Flames in a thrilling final held on Monday.

The defending champions of the Premier Netball League (PNL) had a challenging start, trailing from the first quarter. However, they displayed remarkable resilience, mounting a strong comeback that saw them snatch a one-point lead in the final quarter.

The tightly contested match kept fans on edge until the final two minutes, when the ZDF Queens relinquished their lead and ultimately fell just three points short of victory.

In recognition of their efforts, the team secured a silver medal finish and walked away with a cash prize of N$8,000. Adding further prestige to Zimbabwe’s performance, veteran player Kelly Muyambo was named Best Player of the Tournament—an accolade celebrating her exceptional skill, consistency, and leadership throughout the competition.

Zimbabwe was represented by two teams at the regional tournament, with Makate High Flyers also proudly participating and showcasing the depth of talent in Zimbabwean netball.

