After Pocketing $100K from Wicknell Chivayo, Prophet Ian Ndlovu Demands $8,000 More From Congregants for Land Transfer

Bulawayo – 23 May 2025

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Bulawayo-based preacher Prophet Ian Ndlovu of Divine Kingdom Baptist Ministries is under fire after asking his congregants to fork out an additional US$8,000 to cover the cost of transferring land title deeds to the name of his church — just weeks after receiving a US$100,000 “donation” from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

In a video address to his followers, Ndlovu explained that the money was needed to complete the legal process of consolidating and officially registering the church’s land. He cited fluctuating costs from the Deeds Office and the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), saying:

“The rough calculation that was made by our lawyers is that we need approximately $8,000… depending on the charges at the tax revenue office… and also at the register of deeds office. We need to urgently raise that money to protect the interests of our community of believers who have contributed so much.”

But the appeal has sparked outrage and confusion, with many questioning why church members are being asked to fund basic administrative fees after Ndlovu was handed a massive cash injection from a man under international money laundering investigation.

CHIVAYO’S INFLUENCE LOOMS LARGE

Chivayo, who recently gave similar cash and luxury car “donations” to high-profile religious and political figures — including Apostle Eunor Guti and state journalist Reuben Barwe — is already facing scrutiny from South Africa’s Financial Intelligence Centre for allegedly laundering over R1 billion in public funds.

Observers say Ndlovu’s sudden call for an additional $8,000, just weeks after openly receiving Chivayo’s $100K, adds to growing concerns that churches are being co-opted into laundering dirty money through spiritual branding and coerced congregant contributions.

QUESTIONS OF TRANSPARENCY AND PRIORITY

“What happened to the $100,000?” many churchgoers and commentators are now asking. Wasn’t that gift meant to cover critical costs like land ownership, infrastructure, and legal regularization?

Instead, congregants — many of whom are ordinary Zimbabweans struggling under economic hardship — are now being pressured to urgently raise thousands of dollars for a land deed that should have been budgeted for long ago, especially in light of Chivayo’s so-called donation.

Critics argue that the sudden financial urgency appears exploitative, particularly given the Prophet’s public association with one of Zimbabwe’s most controversial businessmen.

A PATTERN OF PROPHETS AND PLUNDER

This development follows a pattern in which religious leaders accept large sums from political elites and wealthy tenderpreneurs, only to shift additional costs onto their congregations under the guise of “protecting the church.”

Whether knowingly or not, Prophet Ian Ndlovu now finds himself caught in the storm of a broader scandal: the intersection of state corruption, religious laundering, and financial manipulation of believers.

As investigations into Chivayo deepen across international borders, the question remains:

Where is the money really going?

And more urgently: Why are God’s people being made to pay twice?

This is a developing story. Follow for updates as calls for financial transparency and independent audits grow louder across Zimbabwe’s religious landscape.

