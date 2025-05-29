Bajila Condemns Violence

Hon Discent Collins Bajila Condemns Machete Attacks, Calls for Increased Police Visibility

I wish to express my profound condemnation of the brutal machete attack that occurred yesterday, May 28, 2025, in Emakhandeni, leaving three men badly injured. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time, and I wish them a swift and full recovery.

This heinous act is not an isolated incident but rather a deeply concerning symptom of a disturbing surge in criminal activities plaguing our beloved Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency. The confidence of these gangs is increasing with each attack. This is synonymous with repeat offenders who successfully evade the arm of the law.

Residents are increasingly living in fear as the safety and security of our community are being severely compromised. We have witnessed a worrying rise in violent crimes in the past months, including house break ins, theft of motor vehicles, robberies and assaults, which threaten the peace and stability that we all strive for.

Such acts of violence have no place in our society. They undermine the fabric of our community and instill a pervasive sense of insecurity. It is imperative that we address this escalating crisis with urgency and resolve.

I therefore call upon the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) to significantly improve their visibility and presence within the Emakhandeni-Luveve Constituency. Increased patrols, proactive community engagement, and swift responses to reported incidents are crucial steps to deter criminals and restore public confidence. Our citizens deserve to feel safe in their homes and on our streets.

I further urge all residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to the police immediately. Community cooperation has proven to be vital in our collective efforts to combat crime and ensure the safety of our neighborhoods.

As your elected representative, I am committed to working closely with law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch committees, community leaders, and residents to develop sustainable solutions to this pressing issue. To that end, I will be convening an all stakeholders conference on crime in the next few weeks. We must collectively ensure that Emakhandeni-Luveve remains a safe and prosperous community for all.

