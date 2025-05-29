Banker Loses 5 Posh Cars In US$2.3m Fraud Probe

By Crime and Courts Reporter — Police have impounded five luxury vehicles belonging to banker Cletas Tonderai Nyakambiro (38), who stands accused of defrauding Standard Chartered Bank of over US$2.3 million in a sophisticated banking scam.

Nyakambiro, an Internal Control Officer at the bank, allegedly manipulated internal systems and created fake accounts to siphon funds for personal use.

He has appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka, with Public Prosecutor Kudakwashe Muzarepresenting the State. His alleged accomplice, Candrick Kupakuwana (49) of Mainway Meadows, Harare, is still at large.

According to Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri of the CID Commercial Crimes Division, the fraud occurred on September 27, 2022.

“The accused, employed as an Internal Control Officer at a reputable financial institution, allegedly conspired with a fugitive accomplice to open two fraudulent bank accounts,” said Det Insp Muteweri.

“They manipulated beneficiary details to divert tax payments into these fake accounts and used the money for personal benefit.”

The scam cost the bank US$2,293,483.84 and ZWG514,735.41.

Police have since seized ten movable assets believed to be crime proceeds, including a Toyota Fortuner, Land Rover, Chevrolet Cruze, Toyota Aqua, and a Mercedes-Benz S280.

Nyakambiro, a self-proclaimed UNISA graduate, portrays himself on social media as a family man devoted to his twin children, while also flaunting a lifestyle of luxury, alcohol, and lavish outings.

Authorities are appealing for information on Candrick Kupakuwana, whose last known address is 2751 Mainway Meadows, Waterfalls, Harare.

Nyakambiro faces charges under Section 8(1)(a) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act, and fraudunder Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23].

