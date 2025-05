Breaking News- Daisy has passed on

Kamangeni Phiri a former Editor at Zimpapers announced the death of former Zimpapers and lnternational Journalist Daisy Manyika Mavhumashava in a Media WhatsApp Group

He wrote “I’m sorry to announce that Daisy Jeremani Mavhumashava is no more. She passed on this evening at Mater Dei Hospital.”

More details to follow.

