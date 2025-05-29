CCC Councillor Stranded Over Unused Travel Funds, Pleads for Allowance Deductions

Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe — 29 May 2025

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Councillor for Chinhoyi Ward 8, David Malunga, has found himself in an embarrassing financial standoff after failing to reimburse travel and subsistence allowances paid out for a trip to Gweru he never undertook.

Cllr Malunga recently wrote to Acting Town Clerk Engineer Simon Marara, requesting that US$75 be deducted monthly from his councillor allowance to offset the debt, which totals ZiG9 154.04 and US$337.37—funds disbursed in December 2024.

However, the request has hit a policy wall.

The council’s Finance Director Zephaniah Chirarwe noted that if deductions were made as proposed, it would take eight months to recover the full amount—a clear violation of the Accounting Procedure Manual, which mandates repayment within 30 days.

Without an existing municipal policy to facilitate such a repayment plan, the issue was escalated to the full council for resolution.

During a heated Finance Committee meeting on May 8, multiple councillors voiced concern over the prolonged delay:

• Cllr Garikai Dendera criticised the lack of urgency, stating that “months had elapsed without repayment” and that Cllr Malunga should have been formally advised earlier.

• Cllr Innocent Mangwanya argued the matter was administrative and therefore outside the purview of the committee to recommend.

• Acting Chamber Secretary Ms Hilda Kabangure emphasised that deviation from the Public Finance Management Regulations of 2019 was not permissible, stating that policy compliance is non-negotiable.

Cllr Malunga’s request remains unresolved, with council officials divided over whether to allow gradual repayment or enforce immediate compliance with existing regulations.

The case has triggered wider questions around financial discipline and administrative procedure within local authorities.

