Court hears Mpofu and Chimombe only supplied 3 000 goats instead of 600,000

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Court hears Mpofu and Chimombe only supplied 3 000 goats instead of 600 000, their price for each goat ranged between US$175 and US$250

Former Agriculture ministry Permanent Secretary John Basera, Thursday took it to the stand to testify against businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

The two are accused of swindling government of US$7,9 million thriugh their companh Blackdeck after they secured a tender to supply 600 000 goats under the Presidential Goat Scheme.

The state alleges that the company was nonexistent and Basera said they were not aware that forged documents had been used.

Basera told High Court judge Justice Pisirayi Kwenda that the two only managed to supply less than 3 000 goats adding that initially the price for each goat was between US$175 and US$250.

“As the accounting officer going with principle of value for money I realised that US$7 million for 600 000 goats was exorbitant. Together with multiple team we discussed that even if the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe ( Praz) had made these recommendations it was not okay.

“I suggested that we had a meeting g to discuss the price of each goatbecause their price range was ranging between US$175 and US$250.

“We engaged the supplier and reduced the prices to US$75 and US$95 per goat depending on the breed and we agreed to proceed with the deal.”

Basera also told court that Praz had approved Blackdeck in the bidding process.

He said all official documents were signed by Mpofu while Tinashe Chimombe witnessed.

He said Mike Chimombe did not sign any official documents.

“We got a no objection letter from Praz and we signed a contract with the lowest bidder, Blackdeck.

The tender evaluation committee also stated that the company had met all the requirements,” he added.

Blackdeck was then given ZW$1, 9 billion which was equivalent to US$7,9 million.

After a while they then said they had managed to secure 32 000 goats which they kept in holding pens.

According to Basera, when officials from the Ministry went to confirm, they were shocked to find less than 3 000 goats in the holding pens.

Conflict then arose with the Ministry demanding restitution or going for guarantee if the company failed to supply 600 000 goats as signed for.

Basera will be cross examined this Friday and more wit esses are lined up to testify.

