FIFA Imposes Transfer Ban on Dynamos FC

Sports Correspondent

Harare, Zimbabwe – Zimbabwean football giants Dynamos have been hit with a major setback after FIFA imposed a ban preventing the club from registering new players.

The sanction comes as a result of the club’s failure to settle outstanding debts owed to two former players, Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Paga and Fredrick Ansa-Botchway.

According to sources close to the situation, Paga is owed US$8,500 while Ansa-Botchway is due US$10,000, bringing the total debt to US$18,500. FIFA’s ruling now puts the Harare-based club in a difficult position, particularly as they attempt to rebuild during the mid-season window.

The ban will remain in place until Dynamos have fully paid both players. FIFA’s disciplinary action underscores the governing body’s firm stance on financial accountability and player welfare.

Dynamos, once a dominant force in Zimbabwean football, have struggled in recent seasons both on and off the pitch. This latest development further dampens the club’s hopes of reclaiming former glory, as they will be unable to bolster their squad ahead of the crucial second half of the season.

However, insiders suggest that the club is working to resolve the issue as swiftly as possible to avoid long-term repercussions.

FIFA has increasingly taken a tough approach with clubs that default on player payments, with several teams across Africa facing similar sanctions in recent years.

Fans and football analysts alike will be watching closely to see how the Glamour Boys respond to this latest crisis and whether they can navigate the remainder of the season with their current squad.

