Give Us Jobs, Moneychangers, Touts Respond To Government Crackdown

By A Correspondent

Masvingo – As the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) rolled out their four-day blitz against informal traders, touts, and moneychangers under the “Restore Sanity” campaign, those targeted have hit back—accusing the government of criminalizing poverty and failing to create jobs.

The operation, which began on May 28 and continues until May 31, has seen police and municipal officials descend on ExorMart Garage in Rujeko, a hotspot for informal economic activity.

Touts have been arrested, vendors displaced, and unregistered vehicles impounded.

But the people being removed from the streets say the state is targeting survival, not crime.

“We’re not here by choice. There are no jobs. The government has failed us, and now they treat us like criminals for trying to eat,” said a 32-year-old illegal moneychanger who asked to be identified only as Tinashe.

The police say the operation aims to restore public order by clearing illegal vendors, unlicensed taxis, and moneychangers who they claim are causing congestion and harassing the public.

“It has been noted with concern the unruly behavior being exhibited by touts disrupting the smooth flow of traffic and harassing members of the public at ExorMart Garage,” said a police statement.

However, informal traders argue that the crackdown is heavy-handed and unfairly targets the poor.

“They come here with baton sticks and take our tomatoes, meat, everything. Why not give us proper markets first before chasing us like animals?” said 45-year-old vendor Mai Rudo.

The government has justified the campaign by citing multiple violations of the law, including breaches of the Road Traffic Act, Public Health Act, and local by-laws. Health inspectors were deployed to assess food safety, particularly around meat being sold without refrigeration or inspection.

“Big chefs sell expired food in shops and nothing happens. But when we try to feed our families, we are the ones arrested,” said Mai Rudo.

Touts operating unregistered commuter vehicles, known locally as mushika-shika, have also been hit hard. Several have been arrested or fined during police patrols.

“They say we are causing chaos but people use our cars. Give us jobs or affordable taxis, then maybe we’ll stop,” said one tout.

The ZRP insists its operation is lawful and necessary. Officers have been instructed to conduct stop-and-search operations, inspect business premises, and remain professional at all times.

“This is about restoring peace, safety, and dignity to our streets,” said a senior police official. “Officers have been told not to accept bribes or abuse citizens.”

The operation comes just days after the fatal stabbing of a Masvingo Polytechnic student at Ndarama High School, an incident that police say highlighted the need for greater control of public spaces.

But those in the informal sector say the crackdown is misdirected.

“You can’t police your way out of poverty. We need solutions, not raids,” said Tinashe, the moneychanger.

